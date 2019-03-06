Canada: Another Trudeau minister quits over scandal

A second member of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's cabinet has quit after justice minister resigned last month.

by

    Canada's prime minister is facing a deepening crisis over his government's handling of a corruption inquiry.

    Treasury Board President Jane Philpott is the second powerful female minister to quit his cabinet after former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould - who had been demoted to veterans affairs minister in January - resigned last month.

    The scandal centres on allegations that Trudeau's office had tried to pressure Wilson-Raybould to help a Canadian engineering company avoid prosecution over claims it paid bribes to Libya's former government.

     

    Al Jazeera's Daniel Lak reports from Toronto.

