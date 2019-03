African cinema is being celebrated at a top film festival in Burkina Faso with more than 160 pictures are being featured in this year's line up.

Despite the growing market for African cinema, African filmmakers have said they still struggle to find funding.

The films run the gamut at this festival - they cover the political, social and cultural stories of the continent.

Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque reports from the Panafrican Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou.