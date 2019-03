A 14-day protest march, organised by the "Leave Means Leave" campaign against the Brexit "betrayal", has set off from Sunderland in northeast England.

Led by Nigel Farage, the 400-kilometre march began on Saturday and is expected to reach London on March 29, the scheduled Brexit day.

The protest march comes as the British government prepares to formally ask the European Union to delay Brexit.

Al Jazeera's Paul Brennan reports from Sunderland.