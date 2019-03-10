Brexit fears: Art dealers ship work out of UK

Art dealers in the United Kingdom are making last-minute contingency plans for Brexit.

The British art market is the third largest in the world and it relies on seamless shipping in the European Union.

Art galleries want to make sure the practice continues for their customers.

While the industry considers the advantages and disadvantages of leaving the world's largest trading bloc, some aren't willing to wait. They're shipping their collections to a Brexit-safe distance.

Al Jazeera's Neave Barker reports from London.