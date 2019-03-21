Brazil's former President Michel Temer arrested: reports

Brazil's former President Michel Temer was arrested on Thursday as part of the sweeping anti-corruption investigation known as "Car Wash", a source involved in the case told Reuters news agency.

Local media have also reported the arrest.

A spokeswoman for the Prosecutors Office in Rio de Janeiro told The Associated Press on Thursday that Judge Marcelo Breitas had issued an arrest warrant.

Breitas is a Rio judge overseeing part of a sprawling corruption probe involving kickbacks to politicians and public officials.

Temer, a longtime legislator, was hit with corruption charges during his presidency which were blocked by allies in the lower house Congress. The legislative body must authorise charges against a sitting president.

Temer has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Since launching in March 2014, the Car Wash investigation has led to the jailing of top businessmen and politicians, including ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Temer was president from 2016 to 2018, taking office following the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff.

More soon...