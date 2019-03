Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service will announce on Thursday whether it will seek prosecutions over the so-called Bloody Sunday killings in 1972.

Thirteen civilians died when British soldiers fired into a crowd of demonstrators.

Families of the victims will be told if any of the former soldiers, now in their 60s and 70s, are to face charges shortly before the news is made public.

Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego spoke to relatives of some of the victims in the city of Londonderry.