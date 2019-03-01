Argentina judge who led Jewish bombing investigation jailed

The 1994 attack on the AMIA Jewish community centre killed 185 people and injured more than 300.

A court in Argentina has cleared former President Carlos Menem of involvement in a cover-up of the bombing, but jailed the retired judge who led the investigation into the attack, along with former intelligence chief Hugo Anzorreguy.

The trial showed that members of the government, prosecutors and judges were involved in misdirecting the investigation into the attack and victims said they hoped the court's decision would allow a new investigation to find the truth of what happened 25 years ago.

Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires.