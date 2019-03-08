Amazon 'genocide': Brazil tribe waits for compensation

Military commanders deny attacking the tribe decades ago to make way for a new road.

by

    Tribespeople living in the Amazon rainforest of Brazil are waiting to hear if they’ll be compensated for what they say was genocide committed decades ago.

    Army commanders deny the massacre of up to 3,000 people to make way for a new road.

    The hearing has come at a time of increased tensions for Brazil's indigenous communities. President Jair Bolsonero has stripped indigenous communities of their rights and opened up more of the Amazon's natural resources to exploitation.

    Al Jazeera's Victoria Gatenby reports.

