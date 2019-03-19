Algeria risks further political unrest as protests persist

More anti-government protests are under way in Algeria as the country marks its 57th anniversary of the war of independence. This time medical students and doctors are demonstrating against the president's plan to stay in power beyond the end of his term.

They are also calling for a free democracy.

Additionally, 13 independent unions have refused to back the newly appointed prime minister's efforts to form a government, risking further political unrest in the weeks to come.

Al Jazeera's Mohamed Vall has more.