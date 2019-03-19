Algeria risks further political unrest as protests persist

Many oppose President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to stay in power beyond end of his term.

by

    More anti-government protests are under way in Algeria as the country marks its 57th anniversary of the war of independence. This time medical students and doctors are demonstrating against the president's plan to stay in power beyond the end of his term.

    They are also calling for a free democracy.

    Additionally, 13 independent unions have refused to back the newly appointed prime minister's efforts to form a government, risking further political unrest in the weeks to come.

    Al Jazeera's Mohamed Vall has more.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How different voting systems work around the world

    How different voting systems work around the world

    Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    How the art world's hunger for ancient artefacts is destroying a centuries-old culture. A journey across the Himalayas.