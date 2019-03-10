Algeria awaits 'Bouteflika's return' as govt plane reaches Geneva

The Algerian government plane that took President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to Geneva for medical treatment has landed at Geneva's Cointrin airport after leaving Algeria early on Sunday.

The Gulfstream 4SP had not been tracked leaving Algeria since Algerian authorities announced in February that he would be travelling to the Swiss city for unspecified medical checks.

The president, who is confined to a wheelchair, has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013, prompting critics to question whether he is being used as a puppet candidate by a faction of civilian and military figures.

Massive protests began on February 22 to denounce Bouteflika's plans to extend his rule in the April 18 election.

Students have been at the heart of the protests and more protests are expected on Sunday, after universities across Algeria closed two weeks before a scheduled holiday, in an apparent attempt to defuse student-led rallies against Bouteflika.

The Ministry of Higher Education's decision on Saturday came a day after tens of thousands of demonstrators packed the centre of Algiers.

Without giving a reason for the move, the ministry said in a decree that the spring break would be brought forward by 10 days to run from Sunday to April 4.

Teachers and students at several universities have gone on strike, while others had vowed to begin striking on Sunday.

While Friday's rallies in Algiers and elsewhere were mostly calm, police reportedly used tear gas in several areas of the capital, including to block the road to the presidential palace.

State media also said security forces detained 195 protesters, citing offences including looting.

Bouteflika has been in Geneva, Switzerland, for the past two weeks for what his office has termed "routine medical tests".

On Thursday, he issued his first warning to protesters, saying the movement - now entering its third week - could create chaos in the oil- and natural gas-producing North African country.

Bouteflika has offered to limit his term after the election and has vowed to change the "system" that runs the country. The promises, however, have failed to quell public anger, galvanising discontent among different sectors, particularly students and other young people.

Some long-time allies of Bouteflika, including members of the ruling FLN party, have expressed support for the protesters, revealing cracks within a ruling elite long seen as invincible.

"This time, it's quite different. What we see now is a momentum that is building up across Algeria," Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra, who has covered the region extensively, said of the ongoing demonstrations.

"Many people believe if this momentum continues for the next two weeks, it could be a game changer," Ahelbarra added.

Looking ahead, Ahelbarra said a key date for the country was going to be March 13, when Algeria's constitutional committee is due to determine the legitimacy of the presented candidacies for next month's elections.