The Albanian government is launching a large-scale construction project on the country's coast in a bid to develop tourism.

But ethnic Greek landowners say the state is forcibly taking away their land and, with Albania's courts crippled by a corruption shakedown, they are left without any recourse for justice.

Deutsche Bank has valued the property claimed at between $800m and $1.5bn.

Al Jazeera's John Psaropoulos reports from Heimara.