US aid for Venezuela arrives in Colombia at Guaido's request

The deputy director of the US government aid agency is in Colombia, where the latest shipment of international assistance for Venezuela has arrived.

Since February 4th, more than $195m in food, hygiene kits, medical equipment and other aid has been delivered, but is not making into Venezuela.

President Nicolas Maduro has blocked this aid from crossing the international borders leading into the country, saying that Venezuela is not a country of "beggars".

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports in Cucuta, Colombia.