More than 100 people have been killed in floods that are devastating parts of southern Africa - especially Malawi and Mozambique.

Hundreds of thousands of people have displaced by the storms that began more than a week ago.

Floodwaters have gone down in some places and locals are hurrying to rebuild with what resources they can find, but more rains are forecast for the near future.

Al Jazeera's Malcolm Webb reports from the village of Makina, in Malawi.