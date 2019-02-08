Yemen's cancer patients suffer as clinics are closing

The World Health Organization says 35,000 Yemenis have cancer, and 11,000 are diagnosed every year.

But increasingly, cancer clinics have been closing, leaving patients without access to treatment and care.

Already facing travel in dangerous areas, long wait times for care, and limits on crucial food and medical supplies imposed by the Saudi-Emirati coalition, cancer patients in Hodeidah now have no idea if the last clinic in the area will still exist for their next treatment.

Al Jazeera's Nida Ibrahim reports.