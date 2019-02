The Swedish women's team has been dominant in Scandinavia, and, as they take on all challengers on their home snow, the stakes have never been higher.

The battle for gender equality is an ongoing struggle in many sports but, thanks to the likes of Lindsey Vonn, the spotlight and potential income for winning at the Alpine Skiing World Championships favour the women just as much as the men.

Al Jazeera's Paul Rhys reports from Sweden.