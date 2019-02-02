Venezuela's Guaido rejects mediation offer from EU, Russia

Opposition leader Juan Guaido calls on Venezuelans to return to streets to further pressure President Maduro to resign.

by

    In an interview with Al Jazeera, self-proclaimed president of Venezuela Juan Guaido has declined offers from Mexico, Uruguay, Russia and the European Union to bring both sides to the negotiating table.

    Earlier, the United States NSA, John Bolton, issued another ultimatum to President Nicolas Maduro, advising him to resign soon or he could end up in Guantanamo, where the US has a military base and detention camp for "suspected terrorists".

    Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman sat down with Juan Guaido and asked him about the possibility of US military intervention.

