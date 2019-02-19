Venezuela's deadly crackdown adding to homicide crisis

The independent group Violence Observatory has reported that more than 10,000 people have been killed in crime-fighting operations in Venezuela in the past two years.

Police have been cracking down, particularly in the country's poorest neighbourhoods - which used to be solid supporters of Hugo Chavez's socialist revolution, but are now where Nicolas Maduro's government fears the spread of anti-government opposition.

The government has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that those killed are part of criminal gangs and resist government authorities.

Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo reports from Caracas.