Venezuela's deadly crackdown adding to homicide crisis

Killings by security forces rose by 50 percent last year, which is exacerbating the country's violence epidemic.

by

    The independent group Violence Observatory has reported that more than 10,000 people have been killed in crime-fighting operations in Venezuela in the past two years.

    Police have been cracking down, particularly in the country's poorest neighbourhoods - which used to be solid supporters of Hugo Chavez's socialist revolution, but are now where Nicolas Maduro's government fears the spread of anti-government opposition.

    The government has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that those killed are part of criminal gangs and resist government authorities.

    Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo reports from Caracas.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How different voting systems work around the world

    How different voting systems work around the world

    Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    How the art world's hunger for ancient artefacts is destroying a centuries-old culture. A journey across the Himalayas.