In an already relatively poor area of Brazil, an influx of Venezuelans is putting a strain on healthcare facilities.

Unable to get medicines at home, Venezuelans with easily treatable medical conditions have been travelling across the border to seek care.

Political and economic turmoil has deteriorated Venezuela's healthcare system to the point that it cannot meet even the most basic needs.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed Jamjoom reports from the Brazilian city of Boa Vista, near the Venezuelan border.