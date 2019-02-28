Venezuelans cross into Colombia despite border closure

Desperate Venezuelans are circumventing the official entry points to flee from their country's economic and political crises.

by

    Colombia has officially closed its borders with Venezuela to prevent more migrants from fleeing the Venezuelan economic and political crises.

    However, with the legal entry points closed, Venezuelans desperate for medicine and supplies have been using unsanctioned, gang-controlled paths to enter the country.

    Colombian soldiers patrol the areas, but have had little visible effect and the Colombian government has said that it wants to reopen official border crossings, but have been unable to engage with anyone on the Venezuelan side.

    Al Jazeera's Alessandro Rampietti reports from Cucuta on the Colombian side of the border.

