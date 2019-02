Venezuela's top court has ruled that the opposition-appointed petroleum executives must face criminal prosecution.

The opposition-controlled Congress has named a new board of directors for the state oil giant PDVSA as well as its US subsidiary - a move welcomed by Washington.

The decision by the Supreme Court, which backs President Nicolas Maduro, is the latest move in a tussle for control of Venezuela's oil revenues.

Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Caracas.