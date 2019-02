US President Donald Trump says Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is making a "terrible mistake" by not allowing aid into the country.

He repeated an earlier statement that all options are on the table to force the Venezuelan president to step down.

There are stockpiles of aid on the border in Colombia waiting to be allowed in by Maduro, who is calling the mainly US aid an imperialist Trojan Horse.

Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Caracas.