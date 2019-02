The Venezuelan opposition's envoy to the United States is trying to shore up international support to help bring aid into his country.

But the United Nations, which still recognises Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela's president, has called for talks.

About 50 UN-member countries have pledged their support to Maduro, while 65 countries, including the US, stand behind the opposition leader, Juan Guaido, who has declared himself interim president.

Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo reports from Washington.