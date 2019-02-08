UN: Riyadh 'undermined' Turkey's access to Khashoggi murder scene

Agnes Callamard expressed 'major concerns' about fairness for the 11 suspects on trial for the murder in Saudi Arabia.

by

    The United Nations' preliminary observations of the human rights inquiry into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi says it was a "brutal, premeditated killing - planned and perpetrated by Saudi Arabian officials".

    The findings of the UN Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions, Agnes Callamard, follow a weeklong trip to Turkey with a team of experts to examine the evidence.

    Her initial conclusion is that Saudi Arabia "seriously undermined" Turkey's efforts to access the crime scene and investigate the murder at the Istanbul consulate.

    Callamard has requested an official visit to Riyadh and expressed "major concerns" about fairness for the 11 suspects on trial for the murder.

    Al Jazeera's diplomatic editor James Bays reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Olga Benario Prestes: The German who fought fascism, to the death

    The German who fought fascism, to the death

    The daughter of the German communist killed by the Nazis discusses her legacy in the modern fight against the far right.

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    The Philippines’ Typhoon Haiyan was the strongest storm ever to make landfall. Five years on, we revisit this story.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.