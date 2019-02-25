UK to ban Lebanon's Hezbollah, calls it a terror organisation

The United Kingdom has said it would ban Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, adding the group, including its political wing, to its list of banned "terrorist" organisations.

"Hezbollah is continuing in its attempts to destabilise the fragile situation in the Middle East - and we are no longer able to distinguish between their already banned military wing and the political party," Home Secretary Sajid Javid said.

"Because of this, I have taken the decision to proscribe the group in its entirety."

