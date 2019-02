Food prices in Turkey have soared to a 20-year high.

With fewer than two months before elections, the government has set up stalls to sell grocery items at 50 percent lower than market prices.

But the programme is facing criticism from those who say it is too limited, targeting the wrong parts of the economy, and by local businesses who say that the government's discount markets could put them out of business.

Al Jazeera's Sinem Koseoglu reports from Istanbul.