US President Donald Trump says he wants some American troops to remain in Iraq to "keep an eye on Iran".

Iran is Iraq's most powerful regional ally.

Iraq's Shia-led coalition wants all US forces to leave the country.

But there is debate among Sunni and Kurdish politicians who say the Iraqi army cannot manage the threat from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) alone.

Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford reports from Makhmour.