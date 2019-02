Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is due to land in Turkey on Tuesday for a two-day visit as tensions between the two neighbours remain high.

Territorial disputes and their tussle over oil and gas riches off the coast of Cyprus are expected to be on the agenda, in addition to the thorny issue of Greece providing sanctuary to Turkish army officers who fled the failed coup.

Al Jazeera's John Psaropoulos reports from Athens.