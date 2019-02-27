Syrian forces intensify offensive against rebel forces in Idlib

The Syrian government and its allies have intensified attacks on the province of Idlib, with more than 40 civilians reportedly killed in recent weeks.

The bombardment has been targeting towns along a main road which links Syria with its neighbouring countries.

Government artillery fire has specifically been targeting two major towns - Khan Sheikhoun and Maarat a Numan further north

They fall along a strategic highway, M5, that connects the provincial capitals of Hama, Idlib and Aleppo

Damascus seems to be pressing ahead with its campaign to retake the M5 highway.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.