Women in Senegal could choose the country's next president when voters head to the polls on Sunday.

But for the first time in 26 years, there is no female candidate running for the presidency.

Women are not just paid less than men, but they are also taxed more.

Inheritance and family laws favour men over women and Senegal has yet to adopt a gender discrimination law.

Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque reports from Dakar.