Scandals plague 2019 Oscars

After a series of missteps and backtracking in the run-up to the Academy Awards, there are concerns viewers may just tune in to see if the show is a disaster.

by

    The Oscars are just a few days away, but the biggest night in Hollywood is already shrouded in controversy.

    The Academy announced plans to introduce a "Best Popular Film" category and give out technical awards during commercial breaks, but was forced to reverse course on both decisions. Additionally, the show is without a host after actor and comedian Kevin Hart dropped out when a series of homophobic tweets from several years ago emerged.

    The show must go on, but the Academy does not seem to know which way to go.

    Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds reports from Hollywood.

