Russian forces 'open corridors' for Syrian IDPs to return home

Russia says it has opened two corridors in Syria to give people safe passage out of the Rukban refugee camp to return home.

The camp, in the remote Syrian desert, near the border with Jordan and Iraq, is home to more than 40,000 internally displaced people, mostly women and children.

So far, the corridors have remained unused and Russia is blaming the Free Syrian Army for keeping people in the desperate conditions of the camp.

Al Jazeera's Imran Khan reports from Gaziantep on the Turkey-Syria border.