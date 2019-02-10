Rescue ship named for drowned Syrian child refugee

Ship operating in the Mediterranean has been renamed Alan Kurdi, after the Syrian toddler who died trying to reach Europe in 2015.

by

    A rescue ship operating in the Mediterranean has been renamed Alan Kurdi, after the Syrian toddler who died trying to reach Europe in 2015.

    The image of the three-year-old's body washed up on a Turkish beach sparked global outrage and came to epitomise the plight of those fleeing war.

    But that was three years ago and European hearts - and ports - have since closed to both refugees and rescue ships.

    Al Jazeera's David Chater reports from the ship's naming ceremony on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

