UN probe unearths DR Congo massacre

It is being described as a massacre that took place away from the eyes of the world and went largely unnoticed even inside the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Days passed before details began to emerge about what had happened in Yumbi, a remote territory in the southwest of the country. A United Nations investigation found an attack happened there on December 16 and 17 over a dispute between two local tribes.

Hundreds of houses were burned down. So far, 535 bodies have been identified.

The acting Yumbi administrator says between 3,000 and 4,000 men were involved in the bloodshed, while only about a dozen men have been arrested so far.

Al Jazeera's Dorsa Jabbari reports.