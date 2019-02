Plans to dam the Kaliwa river in the mountains of the northern Philippines are being fiercely opposed by tribespeople who live there.

The Dumagat people say the reservoir, which the Chinese government is helping pay for, will wash away their home and destroy nature.

Tribal leaders are appealing for help in a last-ditch effort to save their way of life.

Al Jazeera's Jamela Alindogan reports from the Sierra Madre mountains in Tanay Rizal.