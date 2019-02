Roving, passive, spectators. That is how an international aid agency has described United Nations peacekeepers deployed during days of violence last year in the Central African Republic.

Doctors Without Borders, known by their French initials MSF, says the force did not protect civilians in the city of Batangafo.

At least 15 people were killed in the violence.

Al Jazeera has asked the UN mission for a response, but so far has not received any.

Al Jazeera's Priyanka Gupta reports.