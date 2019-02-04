Palestinian killed near Israeli checkpoint in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian was shot dead and another wounded on Monday near an Israeli checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

A spokesman for the Red Crescent, Mahmoud al-Saadi, said Israeli forces opened fire on two young men who were traveling on a motorcycle near the Jalameh checkpoint in the northern city of Jenin.

The two men were transferred to Jenin hospital. One succumbed to his wounds after he was shot in the head with a live round. He was identified by the Palestinian health ministry as 19-year-old Abdullah Tawalba.

الشهيد عبد الله طوالبة ارتقى برصاص قوات الاحتلال قرب حاجز الجلمة قبل قليل. pic.twitter.com/HQqhHB8aDL — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) February 4, 2019

Translation: The martyr Abdullah Tawalba was shot by Israeli forces near the Jalameh checkpoint a short while ago

The other unnamed man is in stable condition.

The Israeli army said its troops fired at "two assailants who hurled an explosive device" in the vicinity of the checkpoint, adding no soldiers were hurt.