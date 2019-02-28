Pakistan offers to release pilot if India ready for de-escalation

Pakistan has said it is ready to return the captured Indian pilot if the gesture leads to de-escalation in the disputed Kashmir region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Islamabad would consider handing over the Indian Air Force pilot if the move helps in de-escalating tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The development comes a day after both New Delhi and Islamabad said they shot down each other's fighter jets.

Pakistan says it has downed two Indian planes and captured a pilot. India says it shot down one Pakistani aircraft and lost one of its own.

Talking on the phone from Islamabad, Minister Qureshi told Al Jazeera: "We are willing to consider his release if such a move will lead to de-escalation."