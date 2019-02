The wealth that has come with the discovery of oil and gas reserves in Senegal has created other problems for the African nation.

President Macky Sall has been touting investment and subsidies based off the revenue from Senegal's newly discovered reserves, but some of his opponents claim that he and his brother are personally profiting and laundering money before drilling has even begun.

Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque reports from the coastal town of Saint Louis.