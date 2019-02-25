Observers advocate transparency in Nigeria's electoral process

The Independent National Electoral Commission has confirmed incidents of ballot box destruction, voter intimidation and abduction of election officials.

by

    Election observers in Nigeria say there is a great need for more transparency in the process in the country as results continue to be tallied from Saturday's vote.

    The delayed opening of polling centres and some problems with electronic voting machines made it difficult for many people to cast their ballots.

    Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports.

