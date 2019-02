Banning certain hairstyles, whether in the workplace or at a school, is now considered a form of racial discrimination in New York.

Guidelines released by the city's Commission on Human Rights apply to everyone, but are particularly geared towards protecting the rights of black people.

Violators can be fined up to $250,000, although proving the discrimination may still be difficult.

Al Jazeera's Kristen Saloomey reports from New York.