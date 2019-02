More than 500 leaders from around the world are meeting in Germany for an annual conference aimed at addressing international security issues, including the Yemen war and the ways to contain the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) threat.

High-level delegates from the European Union, Russia, Iran and the United States are attending, with their views on how best to combat security challenges likely to be very different.

Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra reports from Munich.