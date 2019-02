While reconstruction has been slow on one side of the city, there are signs of change in some parts of Mosul, the city that used to be ISIL's self-declared capital in Iraq.

The armed group was defeated there more than 18 months ago, and the Iraqi city is flaunting its more fabulous side.

Beauty salons have reopened since Mosul was liberated by Iraqi security forces, and they can hardly keep up with the flow of customers.

Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford reports from Mosul.