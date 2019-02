The two sides have been holding talks in Qatar to try and bring an end to the 17-year conflict.

Some see it as a surrender and others are concerned about just what sort of peace agreement, if any, will come out at the end.

Many women fear that if the Taliban hasn’t changed it will seek to impose the old doctrines that subjugated women and closed girls schools.

Al Jazeera's Tony Birtley reports from Kabul.