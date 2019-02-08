Several killed in fire at Flamengo football club training centre

A fire at the training centre of Rio de Janeiro football club Flamengo has killed 10 people and injured at least three others, firefighters have said.

The fire broke out on Friday at Ninho do Urubu, a state-of-the-art training centre that was expanded and opened only two months ago.

Images from Globo from a helicopter showed smoke emerging from a charred area.

Incêndio deixa dez mortos no Ninho do Urubu, centro de treinamento do Flamengo https://t.co/xLMVY6ieIt pic.twitter.com/HKF5eFXGCk — O Globo_Rio (@OGlobo_Rio) February 8, 2019

The alma mater of players such as Zico, Junior and Leonardo, Flamengo is one of the best-supported clubs in Brazil and is well-known around the world.

After years of financial difficulties, Flamengo last year spent 23 million reais ($6.2 million) to expand the Ninho do Urubu facilities. In addition to accommodation for young players, the facilities include several pitches, an aquatic park, a gym, a medical centre and a mini stadium.

The Ninho do Urubu, or Vulture’s Nest, is so called because the club’s symbol is a vulture.

It was not known if any players were hurt in the blaze, although the club has accommodation for teenage players at the ground.

Local media reported that the fire happened in a dorm where youth players sleep.

"The kids from the Flamengo youth team were sleeping there at the time," firefighter Douglas Henaut told Globo News.

The fire follows days of heavy rains that hit the city and claimed at least six lives.