Khashoggi's remains may have been burned in well: Report

Turkey's President Recep Erdogan says the United States is not confronting Saudi Arabia for a proper investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

This, as a new report from Turkish police suggests Khashoggi's remains might have been burned inside a well. It says the security camera footage showed the remains being carried inside the consul general's residence, where the well is located.

The journalist was killed and his body dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.

Al Jazeera's Sinem Koseoglu reports.