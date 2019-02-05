Khashoggi's fiancee publishes book in memory of slain journalist

The fiancée of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has announced the publication of a memoir in which she discusses the work and legacy of the famed critic.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and firm critic of Saudi Arabia's reformme program under the stewardship of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), was killed after entering the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on October 2 last year.

The journalist was hoping to obtain the necessary paperwork certifying he had divorced his ex-wife in order that he be able to re-marry.

His fiancee, 37-year-old Hatice Cengiz, said on Monday the book, entitled Jamal Khashoggi; His Life, Struggles and Secrets, was inspired by a personal diary that she kept and in which she documented her first encounter with the journalist as well as his personality traits and relationship with friends and family.

Turkish edition just published. English one will be published in couple of weeks. And Arabic edition will be published in couple of months. pic.twitter.com/VPc8LklpUH — Hatice Cengiz / خديجة (@mercan_resifi) February 4, 2019

Following Khashoggi's disappearance, Saudi authorities initially insisted he left the consulate's premises but later admitted that the journalist had been killed in an operation they described as undertaken by "rogue elements".

181020082300134

Most recently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at the United States for not taking a tougher position against Saudi Arabia on the murder.

"I cannot understand America's silence when such a horrific attack, and even after members of the CIA listened to the recordings we provided," Erdogan told state broadcaster TRT on Sunday.

The Turkish leader's remarks came as Agnes Callamard, the UN's special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions concluded a week-long trip to Turkey on Sunday to gather information on the events surrounding the killing.

Callamard is understood to have heard the audio recording of the Saudi journalist's last moments, which are in Turkey's possession and were previously shared with CIA Director Gina Haspel, as well as Germany, France and Britain.

181213004802358

Turkish and Western intelligence officials have either hinted or directly blamed MBS for the murder.