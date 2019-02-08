Khamenei's 'Death to America' aimed at leaders not population

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday defended the "Death to America" chants that are standard fare at anti-US rallies across Iran, but said the chanting was aimed at America's leaders and not its people.

Khamenei's website on Friday quoted him as saying the chant means "death to US leaders, death to [US President Donald] Trump and John Bolton and [Mike] Pompeo."

Bolton is the US national security adviser, Pompeo is secretary of state.

Khamenei said the Iranian people "will not stop saying 'Death to America' as long as the US acts maliciously" towards Iran.

Khamenei was referring to Trump's State of the Union address this week in which the American president, among other things, said: "We will not avert our eyes from a regime that chants death to America."

Khamenei's remarks come as Iran marks the 40th anniversary of its Islamic Revolution.

He also warned Iranian officials not to trust Europeans.

Iran and Europe have been in engaged in talks to save the 2015 nuclear deal after the US withdrew from it last year.

"These days, there is a discussion concerning the Europeans and their proposals," Khamenei said. "My advice would be that they should not be trusted, just like the US cannot be trusted."

Germany, France and Britain announced earlier this month that they have established a new system so their companies can continue trading with Iran without incurring US penalties for doing so.