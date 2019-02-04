Kenya: Lamu residents decry mangrove logging ban

Cutting and trading of mangrove trees are now banned in Kenya, but Kenyans warn their houses and mosques may collapse.

by

    A ban on the cutting or trading of mangrove trees in Kenya has angered many across the island of Lamu.

    The government says the decision will help the environment, but residents argue they have no other material to construct and repair their buildings.

    Residents of Lamu are warning that this ban could lead to their homes and mosques collapsing. A section of Lamu's 300-year-old Jamia Mosque faces imminent collapse. The faithful are now forced to pray on just one side of the mosque.

     

    Al Jazeera's Mohammed Adow reports from Lamu.

