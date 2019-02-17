Kashmiri students blame India's ruling party for revenge attacks

Curfew continued without any relaxation in Jammu in Indian-administered Kashmir for the third consecutive day on Sunday, three days after a suicide bomber killed 42 security personnel on Thursday.

The government of India has issued a safety warning following reports of people being targeted in response to the incident.

However, Kashmiris students are blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for stoking anti-Kashmiri and anti-Muslim sentiments ahead of elections in a couple of months.

Al Jazeera's Victoria Gatenby reports.