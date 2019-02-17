Kashmiri students blame India's ruling party for revenge attacks

Kashmiris blame the ruling BJP for anti-Muslim sentiments after a suicide bomber killed 42 Indian security personnel.

by

    Curfew continued without any relaxation in Jammu in Indian-administered Kashmir for the third consecutive day on Sunday, three days after a suicide bomber killed 42 security personnel on Thursday.

    The government of India has issued a safety warning following reports of people being targeted in response to the incident.

    However, Kashmiris students are blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for stoking anti-Kashmiri and anti-Muslim sentiments ahead of elections in a couple of months.

    Al Jazeera's Victoria Gatenby reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How different voting systems work around the world

    How different voting systems work around the world

    Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    The peace games: Dreaming big for South Sudan's youth

    The peace games: Dreaming big for South Sudan's youth

    A relatively new independence and fresh waves of conflict inspire a South Sudanese refugee to build antiwar video games.