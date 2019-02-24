Kashmir tension: Anxiety along the Line of Control

Tensions are running hot along the Line of Control and although people in Pakistan-administered Kashmir try to go about their daily business, there is one thing on every mind.

by

    Pakistan has warned India that it will respond to any attack and has put its troops on alert, as relations deteriorate between the two countries over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

    Just 500 metres from the Line of Control in Pakistan-administered Kashmir is the town of Chakoti in which the possibility of an attack by Indian forces has been dominating discussions.

    Tensions have been high after last week’s suicide bombing in Indian-administered Kashmir which killed 41 members of the Indian paramilitary.

    Al Jazeera's Kamal Hyder reports from Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

